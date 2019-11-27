Funeral set for 11-year-old shot and killed at birthday party in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-boy shot and killed at a birthday party last weekend, will be buried Saturday.
Cleveland police said Tyshaun Taylor was attending a party in an apartment in the 1800 block of E. 97 on Nov. 23 when he was shot.
Family members and friends held an emotional remembrance outside Taylor’s school, Chambers Elementary, in East Cleveland Tuesday.
School officials were heartbroken to hear the news, and said Taylor was an exceptional student.
“To sit there and listen and to experience the sobs of this mother, it was one of the toughest moments I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Ward 7 Cleveland City Councilman Basheer Jones said after visiting the family.
Taylor’s loved ones are still finalizing funeral services; a GoFundMe has been established.
His funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 30 at St. Adalbert on E. 83.
Cleveland Police are investigating the case, but no arrests have been made.
