Heartless Felon gang member on the run after an alleged attack on a pregnant woman in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The warrant unit for the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to try and track down 26-year-old Dylan Harrison who may be armed and on the run in the Cleveland area.
Harrison may also be going by the name Dylan Stump, and may have shaved his head and beard to avoid being caught.
According to authorities Harrison has a history of domestic violence, which includes an assault charge against a pregnant woman, and is possibly a member of the Heartless Felons gang.
Harrison is also wanted on aggravated burglary, breaking and entering, theft, possession of criminal tools and receiving stolen property charges.
The stolen property is believed to be a U-Haul truck.
Here are the other two suspects featured in this week’s Wanted Wednesday:
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
