Here’s a list of retail stores opening on Thanksgiving 2019

Here’s a list of retail stores opening on Thanksgiving 2019
Black Friday shopping continues at the Eastland Mall.
By Chris Anderson | November 27, 2019 at 4:50 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 4:50 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Each year, more and more stores open on Thanksgiving to offer sales ahead of the typical Black Friday shopping rush.

Here’s a list, compiled by TheBlackFriday.com, of some of the stores opening on Thanksgiving:

  • Walmart - Opening at 6 p.m.
  • Best Buy - Opening at 5 p.m.
  • Target - Opening at 5 p.m.
  • Kohl’s - Opening at 5 p.m.
  • Macy’s - Opening at 5 p.m.
  • JCPenney - Opening at 2 p.m.
  • Big Lots - Opening at 7 a.m.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods - Opening at 6 p.m.
  • Meijer - Opening at 6 a.m.
  • Michael’s - Opening at 6 p.m.
  • Old Navy - Opening at 4 p.m.

Visit TheBlackFriday.com for a complete list of stores, as well as the holiday shopping specials that are being offered on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.