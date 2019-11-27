Here’s a list of retail stores opening on Thanksgiving 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Each year, more and more stores open on Thanksgiving to offer sales ahead of the typical Black Friday shopping rush.
Here’s a list, compiled by TheBlackFriday.com, of some of the stores opening on Thanksgiving:
- Walmart - Opening at 6 p.m.
- Best Buy - Opening at 5 p.m.
- Target - Opening at 5 p.m.
- Kohl’s - Opening at 5 p.m.
- Macy’s - Opening at 5 p.m.
- JCPenney - Opening at 2 p.m.
- Big Lots - Opening at 7 a.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods - Opening at 6 p.m.
- Meijer - Opening at 6 a.m.
- Michael’s - Opening at 6 p.m.
- Old Navy - Opening at 4 p.m.
Visit TheBlackFriday.com for a complete list of stores, as well as the holiday shopping specials that are being offered on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
