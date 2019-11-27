Judge rejects guilty plea from Ashland teacher charged with voyeruism

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Hillsdale Middle School and High School art teacher wanted to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges at his arraignment Tuesday, but the judge refused to accept the plea.
Robert Altenburger, 29, is charged with five counts of voyeurism for allegedly getting video under student’s clothing.
Police said this happened once on Aug. 22 and four times on Aug. 30.
The judge said he wants to hear from the prosecutor why Altenburger is charged with misdemeanors and not felonies.
Altenburger remains out on bond and has been ordered not to have unsupervised contact with any minor and not be on the property of any school district in Ashland County.
His next pre-trial is Dec. 9.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.