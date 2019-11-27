Male shot dead by Mansfield police after charging at officers with a sword

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mansfield that turned deadly.
According to Mansfield police, officers responded to a Poplar Street apartment complex just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a male who was peeping through a window that he broke into.
The caller told 911 dispatchers that the male was continuing to make a disturbance outside after he broke the window.
Officers arrived shortly after and found the male in a nearby apartment.
Mansfield police said the male opened the apartment door and came at the officer with a sword.
Officer Nolan Goodman, a four-year veteran of the Mansfield Division of Police, shot the male.
The male died from the shooting injuries, according to Mansfield police.
Agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are now in charge with conducting a review of the case.
Goodman has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.
