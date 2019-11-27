Man crashes into cruiser twice, leads Wayne County deputies on 26-mile chase (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who led police on a chase through multiple counties is in custody after intentionally crashing into a deputy’s cruiser.
Capt. Doug Hunter, of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, said a deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a license plate violation in the Dalton area on the evening of Nov. 25.
A run on the license plate showed that the number did not match with the car registration. The deputy determined that the car was stolen.
The vehicle pulled into a gas station, but pulled away when the deputy approached. He then circled around the parking lot before sideswiping the cruiser.
The suspect then reversed into the cruiser, hitting it for the second time before speeding away from the gas station.
The cruiser’s dash camera captured the incident on video.
Deputies, along with troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers from other law enforcement agencies, were led on a 26-mile chase out of Wayne County and into Stark County.
The suspect drove on closed roadways and in the wrong direction of a divided highway.
During the chase, troopers observed a female passenger discarding evidence, which was later determined to be drugs.
Troopers eventually were able to stop the vehicle after deflating the vehicle’s tires.
While arresting him, the male driver lost consciousness and was transported to an area hospital because he ingested drugs during the chase.
Hunter said the man was eventually released from the hospital and taken into law enforcement custody.
