Man wanted for allegedly attempting to rob Akron Goodwill with gun

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police need help to identify a man who is accused of trying to rob a Goodwill store while armed with a gun.
The pictured man is accused of walking into the Goodwill store on the 1400 block of S. Arlington St. filling two backpacks worth of merchandise and walking out of the store.
When the man started to walk out the door, he was confronted by the manager, who says that he showed her a gun and told her he was leaving.
According to police, a customer then tackled the man, and after a short struggle, the man ran out the door without the bags.
Anyone with information on the pictured suspect is asked to contact the police.
