3 men in custody after Akron standoff

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have arrested three people after a standoff in the the 500 block of High Grove Boulevard Tuesday night.
Akron police were called to the home around 7:25 p.m. after shots were fired.
When officers arrived, Robert Riley III told them Joseph Garske, 29, had fired a handgun in the air while they were arguing.
After a brief standoff, Garske came out of the home and was arrested without incident.
Garske is charged with weapons under disability and discharging firearms.
Police said a gun was found in the basement where Garske was hiding.
Riley and Donald Green, 26, were taken into custody on unrelated felony warrants.
