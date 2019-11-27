3 men in custody after Akron standoff

By John Deike, Hannah Catlett, and Julia Tullos | November 27, 2019 at 2:49 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 2:49 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have arrested three people after a standoff in the the 500 block of High Grove Boulevard Tuesday night.

Akron police were called to the home around 7:25 p.m. after shots were fired.

When officers arrived, Robert Riley III told them Joseph Garske, 29, had fired a handgun in the air while they were arguing.

After a brief standoff, Garske came out of the home and was arrested without incident.

Garske is charged with weapons under disability and discharging firearms.

Police said a gun was found in the basement where Garske was hiding.

Riley and Donald Green, 26, were taken into custody on unrelated felony warrants.

