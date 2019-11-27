Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT for wind gusts over 50 mph today and tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major cold front is making its way across Ohio today. A powerful storm is centered over eastern Wisconsin this morning. The storm tracks east through Michigan today. Showers will be in the area this morning. We will see a break from the rain later this morning then a few showers develop later this afternoon and evening. We are not forecasting heavy rain with the fast movement of the showers. The big story for us will be the wind. The wind turns to the west after the front passes by your area. We are forecasting wind gusts over 50 mph this afternoon and tonight. Power outages, wind damage, and travel delays will be a threat. Temperatures will crash through the 50′s and into the 40′s this afternoon. I have showers around tonight. The rain will change to snow east of Cleveland as colder air continues to build in.