20 officers surround Akron home during standoff to arrest intoxicated man, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police shut down the 200 block of High Grove Boulevard on Tuesday night, after a man who was possibly armed refused to emerge from a residence.
The standoff ensued when shots were fired after two men were seen arguing near the residence.
Several people left the scene before police arrived, and after a brief negotiation, the suspect -- who was hiding in the basement -- gave himself up to police.
Officers think the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The man was charged with discharging firearms and weapons under disability.
No one was injured.
