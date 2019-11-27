20 officers surround Akron home during standoff to arrest intoxicated man, police say

One of two gunshots were heard, which sparked the police situation

A brief standoff in Akron ended with one arrest in the 200 block of High Grove Boulevard, (Source: WOIO)
By John Deike | November 26, 2019 at 8:39 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 9:52 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police shut down the 200 block of High Grove Boulevard on Tuesday night, after a man who was possibly armed refused to emerge from a residence.

The standoff ensued when shots were fired after two men were seen arguing near the residence.

Several people left the scene before police arrived, and after a brief negotiation, the suspect -- who was hiding in the basement -- gave himself up to police.

Officers think the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The man was charged with discharging firearms and weapons under disability.

No one was injured.

