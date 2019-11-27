Ohio State jumps LSU for number one seed in College Football Playoff Rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Buckeyes have jumped the LSU Tigers for the number one seed in this week’s College Football Playoff Rankings.
The new rankings were released early Tuesday night.
The Buckeyes defeated Penn State over the weekend, 28-17, in what was the biggest game of the season for the Buckeyes.
The Buckeyes will play the Michigan Wolverines, who are currently ranked 13th, this Saturday.
LSU, Clemson, and Georgia and ranked 2nd, 3rd and 4th, respectively.
Alabama and Utah are the two teams on the outside looking in.
