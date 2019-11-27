Over 12,000 without power in Cuyahoga and Lorain counties

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 12,000 customers are without power in Lorain and Cuyahoga counties due to power outages, according to FirstEnergy.
“We have already begun to see some areas, particularly on the west side of Cleveland, where winds have toppled trees into power lines,” Jennifer Young said with FirstEnergy. “Crews have been dispatched to address these outages.”
Most of the outages are in Avon and Avon Lake which were caused by a car crashing into a power pole, not weather.
According to police, a crash broke an electrical pole at Colorado Rd. and Chester Rd in Avon.
Avon police say that they are also dealing with major traffic tie-ups throughout the city because of the power outage.
The morning started off calm but escalated quickly for outages on the FirstEnergy interactive map.
Crews are out all over Northeast Ohio making advancements on the outages:
10:00 a.m.- 849 outages
11:00 a.m.- 2,435 outages
11:40 a.m.- 13,906 outages
12:25 p.m.- 5,207 outages
FirstEnergy said that most of the power in Cuyahoga County should be restored by 1:30 p.m but they expect more all throughout the day.
“With high sustained winds expected through tomorrow morning, we expect to see additional outages as the wind stresses trees, poles and wires,” Young said. “Customers should remain vigilant for power lines that may come down in the storm. Please stay well away from lines, even if you think it is no longer carrying electricity. Report the downed wires to FirstEnergy by calling 888-544-4877 as well as to local police or fire departments.”
here are more tips from FirstEnergy to stay safe:
-Stay more than 30 feet away from downed power lines, don't walk or drive near or over a downed line, and watch out for anything touching the line. If a wire falls on a vehicle, passengers should stay inside until help arrives.
-Keep children and pets away from any wires.
-Unplug appliances like refrigerators and freezers, and sensitive electronic equipment like TVs and computers, so that they won't overload when power is restored.
-Keep extra batteries, bottled water, food that doesn't have to be heated and extra blankets on hand.
-When operating a generator, always disconnect the power coming into your home. Otherwise, power from your generator could be sent back onto the utility lines, creating a hazardous situation for utility workers. The proper generator should be selected and installed by a qualified electrician.
-Stay out of flooded basements, even if the power is off. Stay away from the breaker box if it’s in a flooded basement.
