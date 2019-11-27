Paramedics check on injuries in multi-vehicle crash, car fire on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and paramedics responded to a serious crash on Cleveland’s East side on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash was first reported around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 55th Street and Broadway Avenue.
At least four vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that burst into flames.
Crash investigators have not provided information about potential injuries.
A detour was set up for traffic while crews clear the crash from the roadway.
