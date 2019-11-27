Police rule death of 2-year-old Canton girl who was found in tub a homicide

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said the death of a toddler who was found in a bathtub in May is now being investigated as a homicide.
T’Laura Dotson died in May at Mercy Medical Center after being taken from her home on Shorb Avenue NW.
According to Canton police, Dotson’s death was initially ruled a drowning, but it is now being looked at as a homicide by drowning after she was allegedly left alone in the water.
Police said the coroner also observed signs of past abuse on Dotson’s body.
As of Wednesday, police have not filed any criminal charges in the death of the 2-year-old girl.
The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office is now handling the case.
