Remains of a Lorain World War II soldier identified in Germany 75 years later

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The remains of a Lorain man shot down over Germany during World War II have now been positively identified.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPPA) announced Wednesday the remains are those of Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Steve Nagy.
On Aug. 24, 1944, Nagy, 23, was piloting a B-17G Flying Fortress aircraft with nine crew members, when they were shot down by the Nazi’s over Merseburg, Germany.
Four crew members survived and were immediately captured.
Nagy and other other four crew members were killed.
Nagy’s remains were reported to be buried in the Leipzig-Lindenthal Cemetery.
After the war, the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC) recovered three sets of remains from the cemetery, but they were declared unidentifiable and buried as unknown American service members in American Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries in Europe.
In April 2019, the remains were re-examined and scientists using dental and anthropological analysis positively identified Nagy.
He will now be buried in his hometown, but the date has not yet been determined.
Currently there are 72,635 service members still unaccounted for from World War II.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.