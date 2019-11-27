Rumors surrounding fans wearing Garrett jerseys at Heinz Field debunked

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WOIO) - There have been a lot of speculation and rumors swirling throughout Twitter surrounding fans wearing Myles Garrett jerseys to Heinz Field on Sunday.
According to 93.7 The Fan, a Pittsburgh radio station, the Steelers organization may not allow fans to wear Garrett jerseys into the stadium.
That rumor has since been debunked by Burt Lauten, the Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Communication.
It seems that Browns’ fans will be allowed to attend the game with a Garrett jersey.
The controversy surrounds the problematic ending to the last game in the heated rivalry.
The Browns’ defensive star hit the Steelers starting quarterback in the head with his own helmet after the two got into an altercation.
Garrett has since been suspended for the season, but the incident has been talked about for the past two weeks.
Tensions and emotions are expected to be very high when the Browns walk into Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon.
