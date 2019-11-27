Sunny Side Up: Should you talk politics during Thanksgiving dinner?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Neeha Curtis and Damon Maloney.
58% of Americans dread talking politics at the Thanksgiving dinner table.
According to a Pew study in 2018, more than half of Americans think it’s frustrating and stressful.
How do you deal with politics at the Thanksgiving Dinner table?
How do you deal with politics at the Thanksgiving Dinner table?
