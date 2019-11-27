Sunny Side Up: Should you talk politics during Thanksgiving dinner?

By Alan Rodges | November 27, 2019 at 9:27 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 9:27 AM

58% of Americans dread talking politics at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

According to a Pew study in 2018, more than half of Americans think it’s frustrating and stressful.

How do you deal with politics at the Thanksgiving Dinner table?

