Teen killed in overnight Akron car crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen was killed in a single-car crash in Akron early on Wednesday morning.
Noah Ross, 18, of Stow, was involved in a deadly single-car crash on Gorge Blvd. in Akron, according to officials.
The Summit County Medical Examiner says that the teen was driving at a high speed around 1 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, ran off the right side of the road, and struck the curb.
The vehicle then continued northbound, where it struck several signs and a utility pole before rolling over before coming to a rest.
Ross was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
