Cleveland Browns excited about success on the field but even more thankful for the little things on Thanksgiving

By Randy Buffington | November 28, 2019 at 1:30 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 1:30 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are starting to pick things up for the second half of the season. They are on a 3-game win streak and are hoping for a fourth against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

The season has been a testament of good faith thus far, but the players are just thankful for the little things during the holiday season.

“I’m thankful for the small things - just being able to walk, see, hear, have all of your senses. The really minute things that sometimes get overlooked and taken for granted.”
Odell Beckham Jr.

The majority of the guys were grateful for their health, their families and their well-being.

“I just had a son,” tight-end Pharoah Brown said smiling, “As soon as I leave here I’m going to run to the hospital, that’s my biggest blessing.”

As far as the food

Favorite dishes

  • Odell Beckham Jr. - Sweet potato pie
  • Sheldon Richardson - Honey baked ham
  • Joel Bitonio - Mashed Potatoes
  • Nick Chubb - Turkey
  • Chad Thomas - Chicken
  • Pharoah Brown - Dressing

The guys got excited talking about their favorite dishes and their attack plan for turkey day.

“I’ll definitely get a few plates in, and if I’ll make it through the night I might do another for the late night."
Joel Bitonio

