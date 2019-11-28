Cleveland Browns excited about success on the field but even more thankful for the little things on Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are starting to pick things up for the second half of the season. They are on a 3-game win streak and are hoping for a fourth against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
The season has been a testament of good faith thus far, but the players are just thankful for the little things during the holiday season.
The majority of the guys were grateful for their health, their families and their well-being.
“I just had a son,” tight-end Pharoah Brown said smiling, “As soon as I leave here I’m going to run to the hospital, that’s my biggest blessing.”
Favorite dishes
- Odell Beckham Jr. - Sweet potato pie
- Sheldon Richardson - Honey baked ham
- Joel Bitonio - Mashed Potatoes
- Nick Chubb - Turkey
- Chad Thomas - Chicken
- Pharoah Brown - Dressing
The guys got excited talking about their favorite dishes and their attack plan for turkey day.
