Cleveland woman warns shoppers after robber stole her wallet right out of her pocket

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When we’re in a hurry, or sometimes just out of convenience, we throw a wallet or phone in a pocket and rush out the door.
Sometimes, that valuable object is in view, and it’s snatched away before we know what happened. That’s exactly what one woman is telling people to avoid, especially while you’re out shopping in the upcoming holiday crowds.
Judila Washington just saw this video of what happened to her last winter.
“I don’t like it cause that’s me right there,” she said. “So, I’m just telling people be careful and be watchful.”
She was walking to the store when it happened.
“I was shocked,” she said. “Like, I couldn’t believe he did me like this.”
For some reason, the suspect looks at her almost surprised she noticed, before he runs off.
Washington is now speaking out for the first time, hoping to help all the people headed out shopping this holiday season.
“The reason why I’m doing this is to say ‘Watch your back,’ because you don’t know who’s watching you,” she said.
She says it took police several weeks to find the man who took her wallet.
The suspect not only got away with $82 last November, but Washington says he also stole her sense of security when she’s out.
“I get paranoid at times,” she said.
Washington didn’t remember the name of her robber. But, she says detectives told her the thief was sentenced to a year behind bars.
