Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down southbound lanes of Route 8 in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County investigators are looking into a deadly wrong-way crash on Route 8 late Wednesday night.
At around 11:25 p.m. multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer crashed on Route 8 near Second Street, according to Cuyahoga Falls Police.
Witnesses tell 19 News one of the vehicles was driving north in the southbound lanes at estimated speeds over 100 miles per hour.
One person died, another had to be extricated from their vehicle by the Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department. That person is now at a local hospital with serious injuries.
The southbound lanes of Route 8 are closed between Graham Road and Second Street at this time.
