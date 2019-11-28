Dog available for adoption set to spend 2nd Thanksgiving in Richland County animal shelter

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second year in a row, an adoptable dog is spending Thanksgiving without a forever home.
Boomerang was brought in as a stray to the Richland County Animal Shelter in October 2018 and has been there ever since.
“Our poor guy Boomer is pretty down in the dumps today,” the dog warden’s office posted on Facebook.
The dog is believed to be about 7 years old and is up to date on all his shots.
The Richland County Animal Shelter is located at 810 Home Road N, Mansfield.
