Don’t drink & drive: Lyft offering discounted rides on ‘Drunksgiving’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The night before Thanksgiving is infamous for being the time where people coming home for the holiday go out to catch up with old friends and family members.
And by go out, we mean hit the bars and restaurants and drink.
The unofficial holiday has become so popular, it’s also referred to as Drinksgiving, Drunksgiving, Blackout Wednesday and Thanksgiving Eve.
In an effort to keep drunken drivers off the road no matter what they call it, Lyft is partnering with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Cleveland Division of Police and Jack Daniels to offer discounted rides.
Lyft users can use the following codes to get $5 off one ride from 6 p.m. Nov. 27 - 2 a.m. Nov. 28: GIVETHXCLE.
The codes will be available in Cleveland Heights, Downtown Cleveland, Lakewood, Ohio City, Tremont, and University Circle.
To redeem the code, open the Lyft app. Then, tap on your profile image (upper left corner), followed by “promos.” Enter the promo code to ride smart.
