Norma Herr Women’s Center reshaping futures for women in need

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County’s only publicly funded shelter designed to help single women find housing is operating well under the leadership of the YWCA of Greater Cleveland. Hundreds of women have been given a new lease on life through the programs offered at the Norma Herr Women’s Center.
Cynthia Jordan was once homeless. She stayed at the Herr Center for about four months. She credits them with helping to get her life together by providing a safe quiet place for her to reconnect with herself and with her faith.
“Deep down inside you’re lost and you’re running around. You don’t really need to run. You just need to sit still and be in your moment. Figure out which way you want to go and stop running. Take a moment, take a breath, take a class, let someone counsel you and basically that’s what they’re there for,” she said.
Through its name, the Herr Women’s Center honors one of its longtime residents. She was so loved that when she was in hospice the women at the shelter visited her on a regular basis until her passing.
Teresa Sanders asks that anyone who can please help by providing toiletries for the women who frequent the shelter. They need deodorant, laundry detergent pods, adult wash, bar soap, adults depends, tooth brush/tooth paste and Lysol disinfectant wipes. They can also use new or used laptop computers, metal bunk bed frames, twin size plastic mattresses and bullhorns for emergency evacuation. They can also use bookshelves, self-help books, large totes, RTA bus passes or tickets, board games, journals, puzzles, art & crafts supplies. Monetary donations are also needed.
