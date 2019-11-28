Northeast Ohio Weather: Strong morning wind gusts and snow will affect Thanksgiving day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mother Nature is serving up leftovers from yesterday’s storm. That includes up to an inch of snow east of Cleveland in a wintry mix that will exit the region early today.
Morning wind gusts up to 40 mph are also possible with cold turkey temperatures by afternoon only approaching 40 degrees under a heaping helping of cloudy skies.
Tonight will be cloudy and seasonable, but at least the tent you pitched outside Buy More won’t blow away as temperatures bottom out in the lower 30s.
Black Friday will be mainly grey but dry with temperatures discounted to around 40.
We’ll see rain developing late Saturday with highs in the low 40s.
Rain continues on Saturday night and into Sunday as highs peak in the low 50s before falling through the 40s Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.