Ohio State Highway Patrol inspector killed while in her enforcement vehicle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is morning the loss of one of their motor carrier enforcement inspectors.
Kirma Skelton, of the Piqua District, was fatally struck along I-75 in Miami County while in her motor carrier enforcement vehicle on Wednesday morning.
Crash investigators say Skelton was on-duty and parked in the crossover when she was hit by a 44-year-old pickup truck driver who traveled off the left side of the road.
“There are no words that can express our grief over the loss of MCEI Kimra Skelton,” said OSHP Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “We are forever grateful for her service and sacrifice. Our prayers are with family, friends and coworkers.”
Skelton joined the OSHP in October 2005. She leaves behind a husband and two children.
