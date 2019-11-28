Severe winds whip through Northeast Ohio, taking down trees and knocking out power

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The wind picked up and whipped through Northeast Ohio, taking trees and power lines down to create some anxious moments during the busy hours on the road the night before Thanksgiving.
West 130th just north of Lorain was closed as the wind brought down a huge tree that crashed into a home, damaging the roof and ripping off the gutter before crashing into a car.
Police had the road blocked off for hours as crews had to bring in a crane to remove huge piece of the trunk of the tree.
A homeowner in Lakewood was dealing with a large tree that came down on his garage and destroyed a car parked inside.
As the trees came down they brought power lines with them and thousands were without power hopeful that the power would be restored before gathering with friends and family on Thanksgiving.
Parma firefighter T.J. Martin had a warning for everyone out and about that it is important to not only avoid stepping on downed power lines, but staying as far away as possible.
“The ground can absorb water and when it absorbs water it becomes more conductive and you can get electrocuted in a proximity of that wire even though you’re not close to it,” Martin said.
The winds are expected to die down by mid morning on Thanksgiving.
