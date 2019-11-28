Strong overnight winds leave thousands in Northeast Ohio without power on Thanksgiving morning

(Source: Associated Press)
By Alan Rodges | November 28, 2019 at 4:52 AM EST - Updated November 28 at 4:59 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Overnight winds surged through Northeast Ohio and knocked out power to thousands of residents.

Even though there were First Energy crews out overnight helping with outages, there are still thousands without power on Thanksgiving morning.

Customers affected by the power outages:

  • Cuyahoga: 1,612
  • Geauga: 1,250
  • Lake: 489

There was a considerable amount of damage done to homes and property overnight.

Big winds..trees down. This one in Lakewood smashed a garage and the car inside. No one hurt. Cleveland 19 News

Posted by Brian Duffy Cleveland 19 on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

According to First Energy’s website, customers should expect to get their power back around 6:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m.

