Strong overnight winds leave thousands in Northeast Ohio without power on Thanksgiving morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Overnight winds surged through Northeast Ohio and knocked out power to thousands of residents.
Even though there were First Energy crews out overnight helping with outages, there are still thousands without power on Thanksgiving morning.
Customers affected by the power outages:
- Cuyahoga: 1,612
- Geauga: 1,250
- Lake: 489
There was a considerable amount of damage done to homes and property overnight.
According to First Energy’s website, customers should expect to get their power back around 6:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.