30 year Hinckley turkey bowl raises millions of dollars for charity

HINCKLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Meadows Turkey Bowl is a game that plenty of Northeast Ohio residents look forward to every Thanksgiving.
The game has been played for 30 years, but the last 15 years have been for a selfless cause.
The participants play for fun and family, but most importantly, charity.
This year they are helping children that are fighting for their lives.
Like 10-year-old Israel Caminero, who is battling bone cancer, which took one of his legs and is affecting his lungs.
Caminero is a gracious young man who feels blessed.
“I just feel blessed that so many people do so much for just a little kid like me,” said Caminero.
All of the money raised during the big game will be donated to the Saint Vincent DePaul Society.
Over 30 companies sponsor the game.
Participants have to raise money to play in The Meadows Turkey Bowl.
The group is on its way to raise 2 million dollars in 2019.
