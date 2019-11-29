Cleveland Police searching for missing endangered 81-year-old woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public to help officers find a missing and endangered 81-year-old woman who went missing after noon on Wednesday.
Police said Deloris Ali was last seen at her home in the 14000 block of Wemple Road in Cleveland by her nephew at lunchtime.
Her nephew reported her missing on Friday after he went to her home on Thanksgiving and didn’t see her or her beige 2004 Cadillac 4-door CTS with Ohio license plate DEEALI, according to police.
Ali is described in the police report as 5′ tall, 131 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
What she was wearing when she went missing is unknown.
The police report also said Ali has physical disabilities and may be on prescription medications.
Call police if you see Ali or know where she may be.
