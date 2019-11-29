Fire investigators to give update to blaze at African Safari Wildlife Park

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - State and local investigators will provide new details in the devastating fire that left 10 animals dead at a northern Ohio wildlife park.
A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed.
The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving at a building that houses animals at the African Safari Wildlife Park, according to the Port Clinton Fire Department.
Police confirmed three giraffes were among those that died, as well as three bongos, a springbok, and three red river hogs.
The African Safari Wildlife Park was closed on Friday.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time, as of early Friday afternoon.
