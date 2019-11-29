Huron man arrested for Thanksgiving murder; 1st murder recorded in city’s ‘modern history’

William Brown charged with murder and felonious assault (Source: Erie County Jail)
By Chris Anderson | November 29, 2019 at 12:31 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 12:31 PM

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 47-year-old Huron man was taken into custody for Thanksgiving Day murder charges.

According to Huron police, 911 dispatchers received a call for reports of a deceased male at a condominium on Willow Drive.

Investigators arrived just before 9 p.m. on Thursday and found 55-year-old Michael Brown, of Sandusky, dead on the scene.

Police said Brown had a large wound on his forehead and there were signs of an assault inside the residence.

The condominium where the murder victim was found belonged to William Brown Jr., Huron police learned. He wasn’t on the property when police arrived, but he arrived a short time later and was arrested after questioning.

Brown Jr. was booked at the Erie County Jail on charges that include felonious assault and murder.

Huron police said they could not “locate any records in modern history of prior murders in the city.”

