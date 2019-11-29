Kent State runs past Eastern Michigan 34-26

Mike Glass III finished 29-of-37 passing for 386 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions. Glass connected with Line Latu for a 30-yard score in the third quarter and hit Bryson Cannon for a 6-yard TD midway through the fourth quarter to get the Eagles (6-6, 3-5) within 31-26. Arthur Jackson III had four catches for 129 yards for Eastern Michigan, while Latu caught nine passes for 108 yards.