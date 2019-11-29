Mansfield Police searching for 29-year-old man who vanished in ‘distraught state of mind’

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mansfield Division of Police said officers need the public’s help to find a 29-year-old man who left his home sometime during the night in a distraught state of mind.
According to police, Jarrod Olson’s wife reported him missing around 8 a.m. on Friday when she woke up to find him gone and couldn’t get a hold of him.
Police said Olson’s silver 2016 Jeep Renegade was found at a family member’s home on the south side of Mount Vernon, OH at 9:15 a.m., but he was no where to be found.
A follow-up investigation by Mount Vernon Police revealed he arrived at the family member’s home around 8:45 a.m. where a loaded handgun was discovered to be missing, according to police.
Police said it is believed he left the area on foot, but someone may have picked him up.
Mount Vernon police searched the area, but he was no where to be found, according to the report.
According to the report, “The Mansfield Division of Police is working with Mount Vernon Police in an attempt to locate Mr. Olson. However, all leads have been exhausted at this time.”
Anyone with information on where Olson may be is urged to call Mount Vernon Police at (740) 397-2222 or Mansfield Police at (419) 755-9724.
