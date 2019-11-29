Northeast Ohio weather: Rain arrives late Saturday, making for soggy weekend travel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain will return to the forecast this weekend, as strong low pressure moves east into the western Great Lakes. This low will move over our region on Sunday afternoon, reaching the Mid-Atlantic coast on Monday. This translates to soggy weather for us during the middle of the weekend.
In the meantime, expect quiet and dry weather for tonight. I can’t rule out a stray sprinkle or a flurry overnight, but there won’t be any widespread precipitation around here until tomorrow evening.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to around 30° by tomorrow morning.
We’ll begin the day Saturday on a dry note before rain moves in from the southwest during the afternoon. Those of you southwest of Medina may see a few showers before midday. Most of us won’t see any measurable rain until after 3:00 PM or 4:00 PM.
Saturday will also be cloudy and chilly, similar to today. Highs will only top out around 40°.
Waves of rain will continue through the night and into Sunday morning. We will slowly dry out from west to east by mid to late morning on Sunday. The whole area will be dry by midday.
Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs in the low 50s.
