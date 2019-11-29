Ohio zoo welcomes birth of Thanksgiving Day polar bear cub

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A polar bear at an Ohio zoo had something to be very thankful for on Thanksgiving Day: A new cub.
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of a polar bear cub that was born on Thanksgiving to parents Aurora and Lee.
The cub is from 13-year-old Aurora’s third litter which consists of three other surviving cubs.
“We are very proud of the continued success of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s polar bear program," said Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President and CEO Tom Stalf. “The birth of this polar bear cub is extremely exciting, of course, but the work of our team isn’t over as the survival rate for a delicate cub during its first few weeks is low based on a variety of factors.”
Zoo officials describe polar bear reproduction as being complicated because a fertilized egg does not implant in the uterus until the best time for survival in both the mother and cub. The natural process makes it difficult to tell if a polar bear is actually pregnant.
The polar bear was the first species to be listed under the Endangered Species Act primarily due to climate change in 2008.
Both mother bear and her cub are expected to remain in private denning until spring as the two continue to bond.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.