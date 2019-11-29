Police search for missing man from Springdale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with dementia from Springdale that was last seen Wednesday.
According to police, 84-year-old Roy Runderburg left his home on Cedarhill Drive around 12 a.m. on Nov. 27.
He is described ass 5′11″, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police says Funderburg suffers from dementia, COPS and high blood pressure.
Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
He left his home in a 1998 Ford Ranger with Ohio plate AG33RF, Springdale police say.
If you see Funderburg or his vehicle, you’re asked to call 911 or 866-693-9171.
