Browns coach Freddie Kitchens seen wearing ‘Pittsburgh Started It’ t-shirt

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Is that Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens sporting a “Pittsburgh Started It” t-shirt?
GV Art & Design posted a photo to their social media account with Kitchens wearing the defiant apparel.
GV Art & Design calls itself a creative boutique specializing in original artwork and design. The greater Cleveland based company, with stores in Lakewood, Willoughby, Kent and Downtown Cleveland, feature graphic t’s, including the “Pittsburgh Started It” t-shirt.
So, if you’re wondering “The Rivalry is real!” GV Art & Design wrote on social media.
“Pittsburgh Started It” is a reaction to Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett’s heated play with just seconds left against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 14.
The fight started when Steeler’s quarterback Mason Rudolph tried to pull off Garrett’s helmet.
It ended with Garrett ripping off Rudolph’s helmet, and hitting him in the head with it.
The ugly play was a blemish on an otherwise solid performance from the Cleveland Browns who won the game, 21-7.
Garrett was suspended indefinitely, and although he appealed his decision the ruling was not changed.
Garrett said Rudolph used a racial slur during the on-field brawl.
The Browns face the Steelers tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 30.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.