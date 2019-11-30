Dog missing after Cleveland man is carjacked at gunpoint

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
Michael Reed says he hasn’t been able to function since his best friend was taken away.
Franz, this 5-year-old miniature schnauzer.
“He’s like my family, I love that poor guy, he’s everything to me," said Reed.
Reed told 19 News Wednesday night he and Franz were at the Cleveland Deli and Beverage on West 150th Street when an unidentified man demanded he give him his keys and wallet.
“Then he pulled out a gun and said alright, get on the ground, give me everything now and I said alright, you can have everything, just please give me my dog. And another guy came around the side of my car and he pushed me down on the ground and they both jumped in my car and took off with my dog, right there,” said Reed, describing the incident.
Reed said he begged the men to let Franz out but they kept going.
Reed tells 19 News that police found his car about two hours later and arrested one of the suspects.
However, the dog was nowhere to be found and Reed is desperate to find him.
“I keep staring at his bed and cuddling his little dog that he lays on and plays with all the time for the last two days, it’s terrible, I’m so heartbroken," he said. “I’m willing to do anything, you know I don’t even care about the car, he’s like my family," he said, near tears.
Reed is offering a cash reward for anyone offering information about where Franz may be and he’s hoping they’ll return him soon.
