Euclid man escapes house fire through first-floor bedroom window

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old Euclid man awoke from a nap to smoke and flames on Friday afternoon.
He escaped by climbing out of the first-floor bedroom window, and was taken to Euclid Hospital by ambulance, according to Euclid Fire Department.
Euclid Fire said they received a call about a house fire shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Fifteen firefighters were on the scene, and they were able to control the fire within minutes.
There were no working fire alarms in the home, Euclid Fire said. The fire has been ruled accidental by investigators.
The estimated damage to the home is $25,000.
Euclid Fire took the opportunity to remind the public of the necessity of working smoke alarms on each level of the home.
If smoke alarms are over 10 years old, they should be replaced.
