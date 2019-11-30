Fireworks, pop-up bars and decorations galore: Welcome to Cleveland’s 2019 Winterfest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Winterfest in downtown Cleveland starts Saturday.
Roads around Public Square closed Friday, so city workers could prepare the light displays. They will remain closed throughout the weekend.
19 News talked to people walking around Public Square. Rich Schram lives in Cleveland. He said “it’s really nice when everything’s all decorated.”
Brenda Nichols said she loves the tree. “It’s really beautiful and then I love the bridge with the blue lights on it. I think it’s gorgeous. They did a really nice job.”
The tree lighting happens Saturday evening, accompanied by a fireworks display. Josh and Maria Cribbs will light the tree.
Lake Effects Holiday pop-up bar and the interactive holiday exhibit winter Wonder Cleveland also both open Friday.
