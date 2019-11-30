Introducing Maurice Clarett, the “1-and-done” Ohio State football player stages comeback as author

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I don’t know your background, if you’re a Buckeye guy and know Maurice Clarett.
Clarett played in one OSU-Michigan game, it was the 2002 game that OSU won 14-9 to send them to the National Championship game.
It was a huge win.
Although his tenure was brief Clarett remembers what former coach Jim Tressel told the Buckeyes about their rivalry — Michigan.
Clarett only played one year because he was deemed ineligible by the NCAA for the 2003 season, he never played college football again and then washed out of the NFL because of off the field problems.
Now Clarett has written a book, “One and Done: How My Life Started When My Football Career Ended.”
The book tells the story of how Clarett was identified as a top talent while playing junior high football in Northeast Ohio.
Clarett avoided a year-long sentence in juvenile detention so he could start his high school football career.
Today Clarett is giving back, his new book chronicles that journey from troubled young man to motivational speaker.
