Northeast Ohio Weather: Cloudy today; Light rain develops later this evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are tracking low pressure in Nebraska today. This system is tracking towards us and will cross our area late Sunday afternoon. A Nor’easter will then develop and impact the Northeast part of the country with a snowstorm on Monday. I went with a cloudy sky today. Temperatures will make it into the lower to middle 40′s for a high. New data in is suggesting that the rain with the system will hold off until later this evening for most of us. This is good news for Winterfest this evening in Downtown Cleveland. I think it will be dry. Light rain develops from west to east after 7:00 p.m. Temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 30′s once the rain begins then we rise in temperature overnight. The wind will be increasing throughout the night as low pressure continues to track this way.