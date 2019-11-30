Ohio State defeats Michigan 56-27 behind J.K. Dobbins 4 touchdowns

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WOIO) - The Ohio State Buckeyes have defeated the Michigan Wolverines 56-27 behind JK Dobbins four touchdowns.
Dobbins finished with 31 carries for 211 yards and four touchdowns.
Justin Fields finished with 14/25 passing for 302 yards along with four passing touchdowns.
Garrett Wilson finished with three receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown.
Chris Olave finished with two receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown.
Austin Mack finished with three receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown.
K.J. Hill finished with two receptions for 17 yards and one touchdown.
The Buckeyes will head to Indianapolis to face the winner of Wisconsin and Minnesota game for the Big Ten East Championship Game next Saturday.
