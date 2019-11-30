Shooting prompts 19 News investigation into new bar opening in the Flats

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is investigating a shooting outside of a bar that’s apparently in the process of opening.
Surrounding business owners say they tried to keep the bar from opening at all, citing the location’s past problems with violence.
Early Wednesday morning, 911 calls came in about a fight police say lead to a shooting outside of the new bar in the Flats.
Police say a 23-year-old was shot in the leg.
After the incident, several business owners came to 19 News, concerned about what’s to come on Merwin Avenue.
They say they appealed to city council this summer, hoping to keep another bar from opening in place one called the Alchemy, where several violent crimes happened before it closed.
Flyers all over social media promoted this week as the new bar’s grand opening.
Earlier this week, the bar was selling these tickets to an event set to happen Friday night.
In the description, it advertised appetizers and signature cocktails.
However, 19 News discovered Friday that the establishment hasn’t been approved for a liquor license yet.
When we talked to the owner about that, he said they are not serving alcohol, and in fact that there are no events planned.
The flyer that once said Friday’s event was happening at his bar, has since been updated, saying it was moved to a bar up the street.
The owner told 19 News says the club is not even open yet. So, it’s unclear what was happening inside the night of the shooting. Witnesses say they were invited to the location by a couple of friends, though, and that the public was allowed in.
We reached out to the councilperson over the area about the problems. We’re waiting to hear back.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.