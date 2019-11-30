Gunfight inside Summit County apartment sends 2 to the hospital

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office released an official press release describing a home invasion Nov. 29 that left a 20-year-old female with a bullet in her hip and an 18-year-old male shot in the face.
Deputies responding to 3945 Mayfair Road, Apt. 205 found two subjects shot inside the apartment during a reported home invasion.
The homeowners told the Sheriff’s Office two unknown people arrived at their home and tried to assault the people in the house.
Darian Crisp, 22, said he and one of the suspects both fired their weapons at each other inside the house.
A 20-year-old female was shot and was taken to Akron General Medical Center.
An 18-year-old male suspect was shot in the face and taken to Akron City Hospital.
A second suspect escaped.
Crisp was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs, Felony fifth degree and possession of drugs-marijuana, felony fifth degree. he was booked into the Summit County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.