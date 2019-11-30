Suspected impaired driver crashes into pole, plows through guardrail and slams into house in Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Police Department is using a suspected impaired driver as an example of the importance of being responsible and driving sober, especially during the holiday season.
Willoughby Police said officers were alerted about a truck driving recklessly on SR-84 on Wednesday night.
Before officers could locate the Dodge truck, dispatch told them the Dodge struck a telephone pole on SR-84 near SR-174 and continued eastbound on River Street, according to the report.
Police said the truck then failed to follow the road’s curve near downtown and plowed through a guardrail before coming to a stop after crashing into the house located on the corner of River Street.
Willoughby police said officers on scene had reason to believe the driver was under the influence.
The report confirmed no one was injured and no one was inside the house at the time of the crash.
The Willoughby Police Department said, “If you’re going out, please have a sober driver available or use an alternate resource like Uber, Lyft, a taxi, or calling a friend... Please be safe and don’t drink and drive this holiday season.”
