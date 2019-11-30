Terrelle Pryor arrested and charged with simple assault after being stabbed Friday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor has been arrested on a simple assault charge after being stabbed Friday night. KDKA in Pittsburgh reported the news.

Pryor’s girlfriend, Shalaya Briston, 24, of Munhall, PA, has been arrested and has been charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault, Pittsburgh Police said.

Pittsburgh Police said after discussions with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, they have arrested two people they believed to be mutual combatants in this incident.

A female during the altercation also had injuries Pittsburgh Police said.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said they understand there is a heightened level of interest in this case, but Police will not be conducting interviews or holding a news conference at this time.

ESPN is reporting that NFL player Terrelle Pryor was in critical condition after being stabbed Friday night at his apartment.

According to WTAE-TV the stabbing happened at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex in Pittsburgh.

Pryor played for the Browns in 2015 and 2016.

Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor underwent surgery this morning and is in critical condition after being stabbed last night at his Pittsburgh apartment in the shoulder and chest, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2019

The identity of the person who stabbed Pryor is not known.

