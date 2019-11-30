2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Terrelle Pryor arrested and charged with simple assault after being stabbed Friday night

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (25) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle...
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (25) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (11) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)(Don Wright | Source: The Associated Press)
By Michael Dakota and Simon Hannig
Published: Nov. 30, 2019 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 30, 2019 at 5:38 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor has been arrested on a simple assault charge after being stabbed Friday night. KDKA in Pittsburgh reported the news.

Pryor’s girlfriend, Shalaya Briston, 24, of Munhall, PA, has been arrested and has been charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault, Pittsburgh Police said.

Pittsburgh Police said after discussions with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, they have arrested two people they believed to be mutual combatants in this incident.

A female during the altercation also had injuries Pittsburgh Police said.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said they understand there is a heightened level of interest in this case, but Police will not be conducting interviews or holding a news conference at this time.

ESPN is reporting that NFL player Terrelle Pryor was in critical condition after being stabbed Friday night at his apartment.

According to WTAE-TV the stabbing happened at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex in Pittsburgh.

Pryor played for the Browns in 2015 and 2016.

The identity of the person who stabbed Pryor is not known.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
Heating back up for Monday
43-year-old arrested after fatal crash in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
A commercial building caught fire Sunday morning in Cleveland, and the fire department says it...
Fireworks spark fire at Cleveland commercial building, fire department says
Recognize this car? Eastlake police search for hit-skip suspect
Recognize this car? Eastlake police search for hit-skip suspect
Recognize this car? Eastlake police search for hit-skip suspect