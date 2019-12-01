Browns and Steelers collide in Week 13 showdown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just two weeks after they met in Cleveland, these rivals are squaring off again in Pittsburgh.
1st quarter: 3-0 Browns
The Browns scored first on a 13 play, 62 yard drive that resulted in a 31 yard Austin Seibert field goal.
The drive was highlighted by an incredible sideline catch my Jarvis Landry that was originally ruled an incompletion. With toe tips just in bounds he hauled in a 15 yard pass from Mayfield on 3rd down. A review showed both feet were in bounds.
The Steelers new quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges was greeted on his first drive by Chad Thomas. The Browns defensive end sacked him for a 15 yard loss on third down.
Pregame-
After the chippy finish to their first game, shirts like this were seen before the game today.
The Browns and Steelers are both without some key contributors heading into the game.
The Browns are without Safety Damarious Randle, who was left back in Cleveland in what the team is only calling a “coach’s decision.” One report suggested he missed a practice earlier in the week. Randle was ejected from the Week 11 match up for an illegal hit.
David Njoku was hoping to return for this game, but he has not been deemed healthy enough so he is inactive. Njoku injured his wrist in the Week 2 game against the New York Jets.
Greg Robinson has been replaced at left tackle by Justin McCray. Robinson showed up at the facility this week complaining of concussion symptoms.
The Steelers are without two of their biggest play makers on offense- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee, concussion) and RB James Conner (shoulder).
