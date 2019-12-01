Cleveland Browns fans across the nation show support for the rivalry rematch against Steelers in Pittsburgh

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a sea of black and gold, there were a few fans wearing brown and orange in enemy territory as the Cleveland Browns took on the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
The rivalry rematch came just three weeks after the now infamous Thursday Night Football brawl that resulted that started with Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph and Cleveland’s DE Myles Garrett and ended with 32 players getting slapped with fines and 3 suspensions.
The reactions that unfolded afterward resulted in countless memes, shirts, and even a parody song.
Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens was even spotted sporting the “Pittsburgh Started It" T-shirt this week.
Cleveland Browns fans tailgating in Muni Lot last Sunday even made a game out of an incident the NFL had not taken lightly.
Fans decked out in Browns gear hoisted a piñata of Pittsburgh’s QB Mason Rudolph to have other Browns fans whack it with a Steelers helmet, making a joke out of the act that got Cleveland’s DB Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely.
One week later, Browns fans are still making light of the helmet hit.
But instead of being in Cleveland, this fan that taped a cutout of an arm holding a Steelers helmet to the rear windshield wiper on his car so that the wiper blade would hit a cutout of Rudolph’s head was all the way in Florida.
This video shared to us by Jeff Komito of the Brandon Browns Backers already gathered thousands of shares on Facebook within a few hours of it being posted:
19 News reporter Sia Nyorker went down to Pittsburgh and found numerous Cleveland fans that stood out in their Browns gear, plenty of which were from Ohio.
